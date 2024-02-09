This is DEVASTATING for Biden! Blacks and Hispanics are FLEEING the Democratic Party - Redacted News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
The Democratic Party is losing the Black and Hispanic voters that they love to pay lip service to. A recent Gallup survey showed that the party has lost voters in both groups and has slipped in young voters too. Democrats still lead Republicans in those groups but their decline in numbers is fast and precipitous. Why is this happening? We break it down.