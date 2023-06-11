Congressman Gosar: I don't think we ought to be making money on the backs of the American people with a country that wants to remove us

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
06072023 Winn Tucson China Watch w/ Congressman Paul Gosar and Nicole
Congressman Gosar said, "I don't think We ought to be making money on the backs of the American people with a country that wants to remove us."
国会议员Gosar说，“我认为我们不应该在美国人民的背后和一个想除掉我们的国家一起赚钱。”
