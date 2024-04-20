This is one of the most ‘hostile acts’ against the US: Expert

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hudson Institute senior fellow and Atlas Organization founder Jonathan D.T. Ward provides latest updates around the TikTok threat, targetable Chinese entities and the 'No Limits Act.'
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html