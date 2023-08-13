💬 "The Zaporozhye sector, location Rabotino - another unsuccessful offensive by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and mercenaries comes to an end.

A video shows our unit destroying an enemy tank along with its crew.

➡️At the location of Urozhayne, soldiers from the Z Company and the 40th Marine Infantry Brigade are engaging the enemy. The enemy's artillery is actively targeting our positions, also using cluster munitions.

Sources report that according to intercepted radio communications, the enemy is facing difficulties; there are defectors and they are retreating."





From Archangel Spetsnaz:


