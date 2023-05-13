© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2023年5月11日 Diamond and Silk [Ron Berutti lawsuit against Blackrock. Ava Chen talks about the Biden crime family] 采访 Ava，
他们正在用你们的钱来迫害中共的头号敌人。而中共是你们最大的对手。他们试图击败和摧毁美国。
On May 11, 2023, Diamond and Silk [Ron Berutti lawsuit against Blackrock. Ava Chen talks about the Biden crime family] interviews Ava.
They're using your money to basically persecute the CCP enemy number one. And CCP is your biggest adversary. They're trying to defeat and kill America.
