A Huge explosion occurred at Ukrainian ammunition depot in Zhytomyr

A huge explosion occurred at the Ukrainian ammunition depot near the town of Chudnov in Zhytomyr region, after as hit by Geran kamikaze drone. It is strongly suspected that the depot housed cluster munitions supplied by the US and targeted by the Russian Armed Forces. Footage shows that the cluster explodes around the main explosion.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY