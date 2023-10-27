Fukushima Nuclear Meltdowns Should IAEA be Banned From Nuclear Plants Due To Tritium Propaganda

Hi Brighteon . This is a video from a few hours ago Oct 26th 2023 that take you through the twit and turns of a insane industry know as nuclear that has compromised the future of Humanity and the 8 million plus species .





Below are headlines that you probably never hear of but you should be aware of so you can make informed decisions .





U.S. Study: Radioactive Xenon-133 in Washington was 450,000 times above detection levels after Fukushima "Persisted for weeks"





Study: Rain with 20,000,000 particles of radioactive iodine-131 per liter fell on USA during post-Fukushima peak





Canada suspends mobile radiation measurements around Vancouver, BC "until further notice " as radioactive cloud looms





Official Report: West coast hit with 220,000,000 atoms per liter of iodine-129 in rain after Fukushima - 15 million years half life detected in drinking water to large number of people





Radioactive Iodine-131 in Pennsylvania rainwater sample over 3,000% of federal drinking water standard









U.S. gov't model of Cesium-137 particles covering Northern Hemisphere





Radioactive Iodine-131 in rainwater sample near San Francisco 18,000% above drinking water standard









Nuclear Expert: Worst case scenario was abandoning Tokyo forever not only evacuating









Japan Prime Minster to study setting up " alternative capital " away from Tokyo

Post-Fukushima Report: Concern over Plutonium and Uranium being deposited and re-concentrating far away- Isotopes transfer to land via sea spray , aerosols , flooding-Human exposure by inhalation, food, contact

NYTimes: "radioactive materials like Cesium are brought back to the surface soil each year by plant growth and pollination"









Japan's National Cancer Center says # of Cancer patients rose by 865,000 in 2012 , a year after Fukushima .





Weekends off at Fukushima: Not one plant worker could be seen says Asahi - A cold eerie quietness









Fukushima Plume model shows 1 million Bq/m2 over west coast after reactor explosion





Very high concentrations of Hot Particles in Pacific north west during April , May - Includes Plutonium and Americium





Uninterrupted line of radiation stretches across Pacific , tracking towards West Coast of U.S. , and Canada





Asahi: Sources say about 1,000 kinds of radioactive materials released from Fukushima nuclear meltdowns









Watchdog: Inexplicable that EPA shut down Fukushima radiation monitoring after finding high levels of radiation in drinking water









6 in 10 Fukushima Children tested have Diabetes , Head of Tokyo Medical Clinic : We are expecting diabetes in children from Fukushima radiation









Animals starving as food chain continue to collapse - Mass starvation events plague West Coast north America









Tokyo Press Conference: Deliberate cover-up of Public's exposer to Fukushima radiation and Health Problems .









Nuclear Material in pools at Fukushima schools exceed 100,000 Bq/kg









Kyodo: More than 25 Schools with high radiation areas - At least 19 nursery and elementary schools also affected









Alice in wonderland was used to convince children in Japan nuclear power is safe









The Economist on Positive Side of Fukushima: Kids just need to gargle after being outside









Tends to concentrate in the testicles 360 plus atoms of radioactive sulfur per day inhaled by Californians after Fukushima









Fukushima radioactive plume contaminated entire Northern Hemisphere during a relatively short period of time