BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

On The Run In Texas With 770 Horsepower
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
145 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
239 views • 4 months ago

...guy stole Hellcat from Houston TX mall.... police cars couldn't catch him.... and he out ran 2 helicopters... the police helicopter had to turn around due to fuel, and the local news station helicopter, kept chasing the car the entire way until it ran out of gas, but even then it took the helicopter a full 15 minutes, to reach the actual site, where the suspect had long since abandoned the car and run onto some rugged cow pasture terrain, where he managed to hide out for about 45 minutes, as dozens of cops searched, and then came the dog, and they flushed him out... I think he got a couple years probation and like 2 weeks in jail and a fine.  He was a 25 year old, here on a student visa, I forget from which country, it was several years ago.

Keywords
texasrunprovocativehellcat770-horsepower
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy