What Are We Supposed To Do While We Wait For His Calling (Subtitle in French)

On this video, you have the choice of two subtitles. One in English (Canada) and French (Canada).





The Salvation Prayer must be said in a regular voice with meaning, and you must mean every word.





I accept Jesus Christ as my saviour. I confess that Jesus Christ is Lord in my heart. I believe He has risen from the dead. I repent and turn from my wicked ways. He shed His blood on the cross for my sins. I have been a sinner and recognize that I can't save myself. Lord Jesus, I trust in you right now to save me from all hellfire and, above all, take me into your Heavenly Kingdom. Thank you for my salvation, Lord. I want the best I can have from You, in Jesus' name, Amen.





The next prayer is the Our Father, and it is there to help you be clean of blemish. The Our Father prayer must be said in a regular voice with meaning, and you must mean every word.





Our Father in heaven, Hallowed be Your name. Your kingdom come. You will be done On earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, As we forgive our debtors. And do not lead us into temptation, But deliver us from the evil one. For Yours is the kingdom and the power and the glory forever. Amen.





