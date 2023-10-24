HOLY SH*T! Swap Spreads Just...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've been talking about swap spreads for the last couple months, last week they make a huge move. To understand what it was and why it matters, let's talk about interest rate swaps and what their spreads to US Treasuries really tell us. What is this all about? In simple terms: the most direct window into shadow money and deflation potential.
Eurodollar University's Money & Macro Analysis