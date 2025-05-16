HYDROGEN Gas Therapy? Scam or Legit? | Breakthrough Tech by Wealthy Water Group | Cultivating Change

Horrasias Balabyekkubo has spent the last 17 years traveling around the world helping people get clean, molecular hydrogen-rich water and came out of early retirement to found Wealthy Water Group because of this breakthrough in hydrogen water technology.





In this episode of Cultivating Change, Alex and Horrasias deep drive into Molecular Hydrogen (H2) rich water - referred to as the miracle molecular or breath of God - and the technology that has been used in Europe for hydrogen gas therapy for decades that has finally made its way over the pond thanks to the Wealthy Water Group (with a really cool logo!)





I won't go into the benefits of Molecular Hydrogen here in full because there are too many; skip to the bottom to go over a couple of the big ones.





Hydrogen water bottles took the internet by storm since Gary Brecka started talking about them on the Joe Rogan experience, as well as Andrew Huberman.





The problem up till now has always been the same as any new technology. Cheap tech that doesn't work. These are just a couple of reasons I waited years to try.





1. Getting a therapeutic dose of H2, consistently

2. The manufacturing quality of the devices (maybe don't buy the $60 one on Amazon)

3. How the device handles the waste products

4. Getting clean source water





Those are precisely why I hadn't bothered with the water bottles, since y'all know that I use a Leveluk K8 for my drinking and farming practices. There hadn't been a bottle manufactured with the quality and features I was comfortable drinking out of, let alone recommending.





Horrasias spent 12 years consistently in water working with the Gold Standard in water electrolysis and ionization, opening first time offices in many countries, and hitting leadership within the company and retiring to be with his children.





It wasn't until major advancements in Solid Polymer Electrolysis/Proton Exchange Membrane technology allowed the concentrations of Hydrogen to push 10 parts per million that Horrasias was convinced to come out of retirement, do the digging for us to find the top companies in the world making these portable water bottles, under the sink devices, and countertop devices with robust built-in filtration so he could ship them anywhere in the world.





I met him two months ago from a friend who works in water treatment and this was a hilarious conversation packed with many stories and not as much science as usual, which I found quite refreshing.





Hydrogen properties





Anti-inflammatory properties: Molecular hydrogen has been shown to have powerful anti-inflammatory effects. It can help reduce the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines and oxidative stress, which can lead to chronic inflammation.





Antioxidant properties: Molecular hydrogen is a potent antioxidant that can help neutralize harmful free radicals in the body, reducing the risk of oxidative damage and inflammation.





Improved athletic performance: Molecular hydrogen has been shown to improve exercise performance by reducing fatigue and enhancing endurance.





Improved cognitive function: Molecular hydrogen may also have neuroprotective effects, helping to protect the brain from oxidative stress and inflammation. Studies have shown that it can improve cognitive function and memory.





Anti-cancer properties: Molecular hydrogen has been shown to have anti-cancer properties by inhibiting the growth of cancer cells and promoting apoptosis (programmed cell death).