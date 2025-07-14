BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Tariff Tyrant Strikes Again!
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
12 views • 2 months ago

The tariff weapon has come out again, this time with a 50% tariff on all copper imports to the U.S. Considering that America is no longer fully set up to refine copper, let alone being able to mine the metal in sufficient quantities, one has to ask, why such a move right now?

It's a little like declaring war on another country when you don't have an army to fight that war because you're still in the planning stage of creating your army.

GVS does an excellent 'Deep Dive' into this latest antic coming out of the Trump administration and what effects it may have on the rest of the world.

This video is for deep thinkers who are willing to dive into the whole story.


Video Source:

GVS Deep Dive

Closing Theme Music:

'Distorted Doom' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios


Video editing software using CapCut


Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


NOTE: There is no connection between GVS Deep Dive, CapCut, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


pce tue00:49

Keywords
trumpamericatariffsworld tradeus tariffs
