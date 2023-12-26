NATIONAL SECURITY EMERGENCY BROADCAST!
*Share*Share*Share
I'm honored to be included and showcased as a voice to support the Tactical Civics Mission for an 18-hour live broadcast. Check this out folks and tune in
DECEMBER 30TH 2023 STARTING AT 8:00 AM FOR THE TACTICAL CIVICS MARATHON!
TEXT (844)-837-5132 to register and receive a link when it begins.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.