⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation

(26 September 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU, 36th Marine Brigade, and 113th Territorial Defence Brigade near Liptsy, Volchansk, and Volchanskye Khutora (Kharkov reg).

AFU losses up to 235 troops, three motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 gun, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, one 122-mm Grad MLRS launcher.

▫️Zapad GOFs took more advantageous lines and positions as well as inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 3rd Tank Brigade, 14th, 44th, 53rd, 63rd, 66th mechanised brigades of the AFU near Kupyansk-Uzlovoy, Petropavlovka, Vishnyovoye, Pershetravnevoye, Olgovka (Kharkov reg), Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk PR).

One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 66th Mech'd Brig was repelled.

AFU losses up to 435 troops, one Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, 8 motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, two Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery systs, one 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artill syst, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 MLRS launcher.

Two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations, one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar, and two ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on formations of the 24th, 54th mech'd brigs of the AFU, and 119th Territorial Defence Brig near Seversk, Verkhnekamenskoye, Kramatorsk, and Nikolayevka (DPR).

AFU losses up to 750 troops, ten motor vehicles, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm D-20 gun, two 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, Anklav-N and Nota electronic warfare stations. Nine ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Ukrainsk (DPR).

Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of the 53rd, 100th, 110th, 151st mech'd brigades, 68th Jaeger Brig of the AFU, and 116th Territorial Defence Brig near Leonidovka, Krasnoarmeysk, Shcherbinovka, Dobropolye, Nikolayevka, Gornyak, and Tarasovka (DPR).

Ten counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 53rd, 150th, and 151st mech'd brigades, 59th Motorised Infantry Brig, 68th Jaeger Brig, 142nd Infantry Brig of the AFU, 12th, 14th, and 15th nat'l guard brigs were repelled.

AFU losses up to 670 troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, two 152-mm D-20 guns, and one 152-mm Giatsint-B gun.

▫️Vostok Group of Forces improved situation along the front line and inflicted losses on formations of the 72nd Mech'd Brig, 58th Motorised Infantry Brig of the AFU, and 118th Territorial Defence Brigade near Ugledar, Novoukrainka, and Zolotaya Niva (DPR).



Two counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 72nd Mech'd Brig were repelled.



AFU losses up to 130 troops, one tank, 3 infantry fighting vehics, 7 motor vehics, and one French-made 155-mm CAESAR SP'd artill syst.



▫️Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 39th Coastal Defence Brig and 124th Territorial Defence Brig near Ponyatovka, Antonovka, and Pridneprovskoye (Kherson reg).



AFU losses up to 60 troops, ten motor vehics, one 155-mm Bogdana SP'd artill syst, and one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer. One P-19 radar station and one ammo depot were destroyed.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, and Missile Troops and Artill of the Russian Groups of Forces delivered strikes at power objects ensuring operation of UKR defence industry enterprises, infrastructure of a military airfield, and engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 142 areas.



▫️AD units shot down one Neptune long-range guided missile, three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, five U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 45 fixed-wing UAVs.



▫️ In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 32,263 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,356 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,464 MLRS combat vehicles, 15,207 field artillery guns and mortars, and 26,510 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.