The King James Only Psyop: Epilogue (Video 8 of 8)

The King James bible is undoubtedly one of the most influential translations in history, yet today there are those that insist it is the only “true” translation. Since the 17th century, this tradition has evolved into what is today a movement with a legacy of bad fruits, pseudoscience and a spirit of division. In this comprehensive documentary you will learn why the KJV Only movement is not only wrong, but guided by the same legalistic spirit as other works of the enemy.





✅ Stay Connected ✅

✅ Watch Ad Free ✅

✅ Download ALL My Content ✅

https://www.danceoflife.com





🦊 Join the Fennec Fox Club (Community Chat) 🦊

https://substack.com/chat/1988794





✝️ Statement of Faith ✝️

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/statement-of-faith





📢 Read My Testimony 📢

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-and-why-i-became-a-christian





🙏 Support My Work 🙏

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-support-my-work





🕒 Short Videos to Wake Up Your Friends 🕒

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/share-my-work





❤️ Encouragement & The Gospel ❤️

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/words-of-encouragement





---------------------------------------

📖 BIBLE STUDIES 📖

---------------------------------------

How to Be a Berean: A Fennec Fox Guide

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-be-a-berean-a-fennec-fox-guide





The Great Delusion:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-delusion





Learn the Truth About the End Times:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/end-times-series





Learn the Truth About the Trinity:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-trinity-series





Learn the Truth About the Sabbath:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sabbath-series





Learn the Truth About the Afterlife:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-afterlife-series





Learn the Truth About Cosmology:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/cosmology-series





Learn the Truth About Satan:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/know-thine-enemy-what-the-bible-actually





Learn the Truth About the Eucharist:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-error-of-transubstantiation-c0d





Learn the Truth About the Apostle Paul:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/was-paul-a-false-apostle





Why Eastern Orthodoxy is a Harlot of Mystery Babylon:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-eastern-orthodoxy-is-a-harlot





Did the Catholic Church Create Islam?

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/did-the-catholic-church-create-islam-e54





Learn the Truth About Seventh Day Adventism:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/adventism-ellen-white-and-mystery





Learn the Truth About Donald Trump:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/king-jehu-trump-the-light-bringer





Learn the Truth About the Masoretic Text:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-masoretic-psyop





1000% Proof that Jesus is the Messiah (Psalm 22 Deep Dive):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/1000-proof-that-jesus-is-the-messiah





Learn the Truth About the Sacred Name:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sacred-name-controversy





The Heliocentric Conspiracy

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-heliocentric-conspiracy





Foribdden Fruit: The Greatest Lie Ever Told (2022)

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/forbidden-fruit-the-greatest-lie





Why the Jews Are Not God's Chosen People (2024):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-the-jews-are-not-gods-chosen-c85





Should Christians Be Involved in Politics? (2024):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/should-christians-get-involved-in