Excerpt from Sun Star Chakra Biofield Clearing with 174 Hz and 528 Hz tuning forks

In this session I first use my 174 Hz tuning fork to open the Sun Star Chakra. Then I use my 174 Hz tuning fork to bring energy into the Sun Star chakra. First I invite/coax stuck energy off to the side of the Sun Star chakra to come into the chakra (combing). I then mix that energy in and column out over the Sun Star chakra. To conclude the session I column out over the Sun Star chakra with my 528 Hz, DNA repair tuning fork.

Listening can help a person process and overcome emotions and strengthen their connection to the divine/spiritual.

Even if you do not completely pay attention, you can benefit from the sound waves.

Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap.

