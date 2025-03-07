Rapture Type # 7 of 40, 3 Men in Fiery Furnace Represents the 144,000 Left Behind

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this type of the rapture we are told that Daniel is at the King's court. Daniel here represents the Raptured bride of Yahusha. His 3 close friends here represents the 144,000 Yahudim, who come to saving belief of Yahusha, once the rapture has taken place, and have to go through the 1260 days left of the great tribulation.