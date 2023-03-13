RUSSIA USES NEW 1500KG MEGA BUNKER-BUSTER FOR FIRST TIME ON BATTLEFIELD

There are so many new weapons and weapons systems out of Russia lately, imagine how many weapon systems we don't know about.

The UPAB-1500B can be carried by any Russian attack aircraft. The bomb has a diameter of 400 mm and a length of at least 5 meters. It is categorized as a large-caliber guided planning bomb. via Deep Weapons

Disclaimer:

All video content on this channel is intended for educational purposes ONLY and is in no way meant to provoke, incite, or shock viewers. Nothing in this video should be considered a "call to action." It was created or reuploaded to educate individuals on politics, current events, war, weapon systems, constitutionally protected activities, and individual rights.

Fair Use

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.