Protect Your Kids From Being Snatched into Federal Custody Amid a Crisis - Celeste Solum

In a state of emergency, SB 3721 (2006) enables authorities to remove children from school or daycare and move them to a “safe” place. The only issue, of course, is how parents can later access their children and bring them home. Celeste Solum, a former FEMA official-turned-investigator and author, explains that this is a “chain of custody issue,” and points out that the best thing that parents can do to keep their children safe from this potential threat is to homeschool. She also shares her perspective on exactly what detained children could be put at risk for, including human trafficking and other horrific purposes. Notably, Celeste issues a warning that another pandemic might be on its way very soon: Ebola.
TAKEAWAYS
FEMA camps, Celeste says, are merely going to be depopulation centers like in the days of Hitler
Illegal immigration and open borders have facilitated a variety of internal threats to infiltrate from abroad
Schools are now almost like “armed camps” with bulletproof glass, guards, and strict security measures
The only way to protect your children is to keep them within your reach
