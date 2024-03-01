S1 - Episode 5 - Matthew 7 - Messiah Reveals the Heart of the Torah P3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What's the difference between the Broad Way of the world and the Narrow Way of Yeshua?
How do we stay on the right path?
What makes a wolf in sheep's clothing, and how can we see through their deception?
To find out, join us for more of Messiah's sermon on the mount in Matthew Chapter 7!
Learn more about this podcast at:
OR sign-up for free to our Membership site Tsiyon Tabernacle!
Theme Song Credit:
"Stand at the Crossroads" by Feet On A Rock