BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hezbollah Releases Footage Of Recent Rocket, Missile & Drone Attacks On Israeli Troops
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
163 views • 11/20/2023

Hezbollah has released two videos documenting some of the attacks that targeted the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on November 17 and 18.

The first video includes footage from four rocket attacks that targeted the Israeli military sites of Hadab al-Bustan, al-Raheb and al-Metulla as well as a newly-established headquarters of the IDF in Wadi Sasa’a. The attacks destroyed surveillance equipment and fortification.

Meanwhile, the second video shows an attack with anti-tank guided missiles against a gathering of Israeli troops and vehicles near the settlement of al-Manara.

Hezbollah launched 13 attacks against the IDF from southern Lebanon on November 17. Seven more attacks were carried out on November 18. On the same day, the group managed to shoot down an Israeli combat drone over the Galilee Panhandle.

Israel responded to the attacks with a series of artillery and air strikes against alleged Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. The IDF said that the last strike on November 18 targeted a cell that was preparing to launch an attack. Lebanese media didn’t report any casualties.

Hezbollah and its allies have been launching attacks against Israel for more than a month now in response to the war on the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

So far, the clashes on the Lebanese front have claimed the lives of eight IDF troops, three Israeli civilians, 74 fighters of Hezbollah, two fighters from the Lebanese Resistance Brigades, one fighter from the Lebanese Resistance Regiments, three fighters from the Hamas Movement, four fighters from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and 16 Lebanese civilians.

Source @South Front

Keywords
droneshezbollahmissilesatgmsidf troops
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy