© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As soon as I started working on a reptilian shapeshifter movie the gang stalking, torture attack started right up, with helicopter buzzing, stepped up security guard, alarms and other noise attacks, and illness. Welcome to the war.
Keep this channel on the air, please support at:
http://freeourworld.org/DONATE-PAGE.html
or:
Richard Bruce
P.O. Box 8671
Calabasas, CA 91372
USA
Alternate Video Sites:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce
https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos
932. Gang Stalking for Reptilian Shapeshifter Movies (Sept. 24 2023)
Christian, reptilian, paranormal, shapeshifter, beasts, gang stalking, targeting, devil, demon, alien abduction, black ops, secret society, bible, David Icke, demonic distortion, eternal, MK Ultra, mind control, technology, time travel, Drako, timeline, CERN, deep state, gang stalking, targeted individual, raptor, church, doctrine, scripture, bible, Holy Spirit, Jesus Christ, prophesy