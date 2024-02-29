BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on February 27-28, 2024
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
73 views • 02/29/2024

▪️Russian forces continue to launch combined strikes on enemy facilities in several regions of so-called Ukraine. In Poltava, an airbase was targeted: a Sea King Mk41 helicopter and three other vehicles were hit.

▪️In Kirovohrad region, the territory of the military airfield in Oleksandriya came under fire. A large fire broke out at the site after the arrival, sounds of secondary detonation were also reported.

▪️In Odesa region there were strikes on port infrastructure facilities that are actively exploited by the enemy. An unmanned boat depot at the Yuzhny commercial seaport was one of the targets.

▪️In the occupied part of the DPR, the building of the Donetsk National Technical University in Pokrovsk was hit. The facility was used by the AFU as a headquarters for the Donetsk direction.

▪️Russian Armed Forces continue to strike the AFU facilities located in the border zone. In Kharkiv region, warehouses in Fedorivka, where enemy armored vehicles were located, were hit.

▪️The AFU struck at the border regions of Russia, including Bryansk region. In Suzemka the center of the settlement was shelled. As a result, five people were wounded.

▪️Meanwhile, in the special operation zone, Russian troops continue their offensive in several directions. Near Bakhmut, assault squads were able to expand the zone of control in the center of Ivanivske.

Source @rybar

Keywords
russiaukrainehighlightsdigestrussian military operation27-28vfebruary 2024
