Trans Movement in Trouble: SCOTUS

December 5, 2024 - If the Biden-Harris administration has their way, the “right” to medically transition children through chemicals and body mutilation will be enshrined into law by the Supreme Court. Arguments were presented Wednesday on the question before the Court: Whether or not banning medical care or overriding the consent of parents is a violation of equal protection under the law. The Trans movement will likely take a hit—and the signs are everywhere that the grooming is about to end.