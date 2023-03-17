Devolution of the worlds society 2023

This episode is the continuation on our moral of the surroundings of ones environment and community. This episode subject matter maybe controversial and or offensive to the listener viewer discretion is advised!





In 1984 interview a former KGB agent named Yuri Alexandrovich Bezmenov exclaimed in the next 20 yrs or so there we be subtle changes in society that will bring the downfall of the global economy and society.

If we take account of the past decade

what we once was taught to be

Limmoral is now become the standard, and what was once unaccepted is now praised or better yet not focused on nor spoke about. How correct was Yuri Bezmenov?





Now I'm not here to judge nor to criticize or to be prude....if it floats your boat (by all means have fun)! its one of our constitutional rights .... Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness, but if it isn't my cup of tea then I shouldn't be crucified or ridiculed nor cancelled and definitely shouldn't have to be subjected to drink it including; your lifestyle. There is a time and place for everything.





Yes!

It’s 2023 and if you add up all the numbers it would equal to seven as you know seven has a pacific meaning in numerology we have the seven deadly sins, seven days a week, and so on and so forth but we’re not here to talk about numerology either





The million dollar question at hand is.....What has happened to our society, our families, friends, our communities, our well-being health and livelihood they are all now under attack at this day and age and area we are constantly bombarded with major dis and misinformation decisions that can harm or infecting us and our life.