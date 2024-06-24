Quartet - Sources for Discovering Big truth

John Peterson and his friends, Kingsley Dennis, Gregg Braden, and Penny Kelly, discuss global changes impacting society, including rising chaos, geopolitical tensions, and shifts in food supply and trust in institutions. They explore ways to discern truth amidst misinformation, emphasizing the importance of personal intuition, historical cycles, and spiritual wisdom in navigating these transitions. The conversation highlights the necessity of adapting to a dynamically changing world and the role of individual consciousness in shaping the future.





