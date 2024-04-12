Dr. Tom Cowan and Andrew Kaufman about natural turpentine for cure and detox

Source:

https://rumble.com/v4ohp40-conversations-with-dr.-cowan-and-friends-ep-78-andrew-kaufman-m.d..html





Today we welcome back to the podcast our good friend and collaborator Dr. Andy Kaufman. In today's conversation Andy goes over "The Power of Pine", specifically Turpentine and why everyone should consider Turpentine a foundational healing medicine and be familiar with its many uses.

You can purchase our Turpentine here:

https://drtomcowan.com/products/turpentine





You can purchase the replay of Andy's "Power of Pine" workshop here: https://checkout.terrainthefilm.com/a/2147830986/Wi5DWyZ2





Best,





Tom





Websites

https://drtomcowan.com/

https://www.drcowansgarden.com/

https://newbiologyclinic.com/

https://newbiologycurriculum.com/





Video Platforms

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg

Backup YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw

Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CivTSuEjw6Qp/

Odysee https://odysee.com/@Dr.TomCowan:8

Rumble https://rumble.com/c/DrTomCowan

Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/drtomcowan





Social Media

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DrTomCowan/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/drcowansgarden/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/newbiologyclinic

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/newbiologycurriculum

X https://twitter.com/drtomcowan

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/talkinturkeywithtom/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/drcowanspowders/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/newbiologyclinic

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/newbiologycurriculum

Pinterest https://www.pinterest.com/drcowansgarden/

Telegram https://t.me/DrTomCowanChannel

Telegram https://t.me/DrTomCowan

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/drtomcowan/

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/dr-cowan-s-garden/

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/new-biology-clinic/

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/new-biology-curriculum/

SubscribeStar Community https://www.subscribestar.com/dr-tom-cowan





Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/conversations-with-dr-cowan-friends/id1666674361





Become an Affiliate

https://affiliates.drtomcowan.com/

https://drcowansgarden.goaffpro.com/







