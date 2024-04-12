Dr. Tom Cowan and Andrew Kaufman about natural turpentine for cure and detox

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://rumble.com/v4ohp40-conversations-with-dr.-cowan-and-friends-ep-78-andrew-kaufman-m.d..html
Today we welcome back to the podcast our good friend and collaborator Dr. Andy Kaufman. In today's conversation Andy goes over "The Power of Pine", specifically Turpentine and why everyone should consider Turpentine a foundational healing medicine and be familiar with its many uses.
