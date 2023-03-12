READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119

33 HE. Teach me, O LORD, the way of Your statutes, And I shall keep it to the end.

34 Give me understanding, and I shall keep Your law; Indeed, I shall observe it with my whole heart.

35 Make me walk in the path of Your commandments, For I delight in it.

36 Incline my heart to Your testimonies, And not to covetousness.

37 Turn away my eyes from looking at worthless things, And revive me in Your way.

38 Establish Your word to Your servant, Who is devoted to fearing You.

39 Turn away my reproach which I dread, For Your judgments are good.

40 Behold, I long for Your precepts; Revive me in Your righteousness.

(Ps. 119:33-40 NKJ)