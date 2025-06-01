Martus for Truth: Our Help and Our Shield

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Lord is our help and our shield. Those who do not trust in Him, laying their lives at His feet, open themselves up to His judgement and condemnation, but, for those who do trust Him, He is our help and our shield.
P.S.: I had a great deal of difficulty getting this show out the door, but you keep trusting in Him.
#Help, #Shield, #TheLord