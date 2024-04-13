TAP Campfire Chat: LEGAL ACTION AGAINST COVID TYRANNY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discussion of what was covered in Tuesday’s Forum, "Stop the COVID-19 Vaccination Genocide" and continued where we left off with our speakers from the National American Renaissance Movement and reflect on what we heard from Forum Speakers Peter R. Breggin, MD., Dr. Ana Mihalcea, and David Meiswinkle regarding criminal investigations into COVID-19 crimes and what we can do as an activist body to support their efforts.