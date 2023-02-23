USA Consciousness Headed Towards Precipice: Russia-China Alliance,Trump/Scavino Same Comms

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chembuster
Feb 22, 2023
EVEN ATTACKS BY MEANS OF NEGATIVE REVIEWS CANNOT STOP THE TRUTH TO BE EXPOSED
====================================================
ENGLISH
FILE RECORDED 2/21/2023 -- BACKGROUND DATE IS 1 DAY OFF
Anon Audio File 41
SGAnon discusses information related to the assaults and attacks on We the People of the United States, the expansion of Russian military operations and emerging WW Mil_Coalitions, and the restructuring of Power in our world.
NOTHING CAN STOP US.
WWG1WGA
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Sy1bkAqCsQJm/