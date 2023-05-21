His Last Interview : Dr. Rashid Buttar And The Coronavirus Agenda

MIRRORED from Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson

Streamed on: May 17, 4:25 pm EDT

Dr. Rashid Buttar and the Coronavirus Agenda

https://rumble.com/v2ocmig-dr.-rashid-buttar-and-the-coronavirus-agenda.html

We are pleased to be joined by Dr. Rashid Buttar who will talk about the Coronavirus Agenda: the real story behind the origin of Covid-19. He will also talk about how governments are using this agenda to roll back our civil liberties and who is behind it.

Dr. Buttar is trained in General Surgery and Emergency Medicine and served as Brigade Surgeon while serving in the U.S. Army.

Centers for Advanced Medicine: www.centersforadvancedmedicine.com



