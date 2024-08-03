© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Insurance Agent, Notary, Lead Gen Specialist & Renaissance Man In a Linebackers Body MARK SIAS
Mark is a self described 'Renaissance man in a linebackers body.'
In this podcast my guest is a former critical care nurse of 15 years and he's currently an insurance agent and author he runs a notary business with his wife. They now offer courses for insurance agents to get leads at a very affordable price and also start generating them in just one day!
He had a short stint as a pro wrestler uh training under Steve Kerr at Florida Championship Wrestling too.
Watch the interview and find out more about this 'Renaissance Man"
Discover Mark and Grace's notary course here --- https://mark-sias.mykajabi.com/notaryprosperityacademy
READ MY REVIEW OF MARK'S COURSE -THE 1 DAY LEAD GENERATION SYSTEM - HERE...
Thanks for listening. Have a prosperous day.
-------------------------------------------------------
https://wikiquoters.podbean.com/ -- The Quoters Cast - "Insights From Quotable People"
Visit The Nexus: https://thewritersnexus.com
Contact us at: [email protected]