'I was furious at Anthony Fauci', says Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan on Aug 3, 2023. "I read 'The Real Anthony Fauci' [by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.]" "I cannot recommend that book enough." "... It's very depressing." "[I was] furious a the regulators. Furious at [Anthony] Fauci. Furious at these psychopaths involved in this." "It's horrible. It makes you reconsider everything. ... Now I look at it differently. I don't think they are honest [about vaccines.]"

"None of the seventy-two mandated vaccines have gone through vaccine safety trials... gone through placebo-controlled safety studies. It's fucking terrifying." "[Fauci had to admit] here are no safety trials..."



The full episode is posted here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/3TIRqNcT1HHEh534zllHiu

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

