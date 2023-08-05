'I was furious at Anthony Fauci', says Joe Rogan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Joe Rogan on Aug 3, 2023. "I read 'The Real Anthony Fauci' [by Robert F.
Kennedy, Jr.]" "I cannot recommend that book enough." "... It's very
depressing." "[I was] furious a the regulators. Furious at [Anthony]
Fauci. Furious at these psychopaths involved in this." "It's horrible.
It makes you reconsider everything. ... Now I look at it differently. I
don't think they are honest [about vaccines.]"
"None of the seventy-two mandated vaccines have gone through vaccine safety trials... gone through placebo-controlled safety studies. It's fucking terrifying." "[Fauci had to admit] here are no safety trials..."
The full episode is posted here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/3TIRqNcT1HHEh534zllHiu
Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News