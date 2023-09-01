







Former Chief Justice of the Cherokee Nation, Dr. Three Rivers, and Howard Bertram join the program to review the UCC filing for, what appears to be, the entire United States financial system. The filing was conducted in 2011 with a map that appears to break the world into many regions. Dr. Three Rivers and Howard Bertram also explain the current case they file in Hawaii in July, 2023 on top of this UCC filing. You can see all the documents discussed in this video at https://sarahwestall.com/ucc-filing-for-entire-nwo-financial-system-analyzed-by-former-chief-justice-of-the-cherokee-nation/





