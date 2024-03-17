The October 7 Hoax Collapses

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A bombshell new U.S. intelligence report makes some stunning admissions about Iran and Israel.
It raises big questions re: why the U.S. is meddling in the Middle East.
The report shows that Iran had no idea Hamas was attacking Israel on October 7 — and is not making nuclear bombs!
These claims make up the very foundation of our saber-rattling against Iran.
Again... this is from the CIA, NSA, FBI... all of which confirm it.
Redacted News | The October 7th Lie Just Collapsed And Neo-Con Warmongers Are P*ssed! (16 March 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4jnjjw-the-october-7th-lie-just-collapsed-and-neo-con-warmongers-are-pssed-redacte.html