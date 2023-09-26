A burning MiG-29 of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the Kulbakino airfield in the Nikolaev region.

Previously, attacks on Ukrainian fighters were carried out at the Dolgintsevo airfield in the Dnepropetrovsk region.

Apparently, due to the high level of awareness of the Ukrainian Armed Forces about the preparation of long-range missile strikes and the timely withdrawal of aircraft from under them, an alternative solution was found to destroy enemy aircraft.



