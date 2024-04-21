Jesus Loved Him.....Why?

In the gospel of Mark record it is recorded that Jesus loved the rich young ruler who came to him asking about eternal life. Why was it recorded? Sometimes, the truth can be a difficult to accept...... but it's easier to take when we know the one offering it to us loves us. Are we willing to let go of all we hold to, take up our cross, and follow the One who IS Love? This is the path to eternal life, and it comes from one who loves you. Believe in his love.

