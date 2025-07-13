China Boils: Exploding Cars, Melting Roads, and Heatstroke Deaths





Here is Google's AI assessment:





China struggles with extreme heat and weather events





China is currently experiencing a severe heatwave across many parts of the country, leading to widespread disruptions and concerns about public health and safety.

Impacts of the heatwave





Record-breaking temperatures: Eastern and central China are sweltering under an unusually early heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 40°C (104°F) in some areas.





Infrastructure Strain:

The heatwave is straining power grids, with air conditioning demand accounting for a significant portion of peak load.





Concerns exist about the impact on infrastructure, though the cited results do not specifically mention exploding cars or melting roads. However, past heatwaves have caused roads to crack and cars to melt in China.





Health Risks: The extreme heat poses significant health risks, particularly for vulnerable populations, and authorities have issued heat warnings and urged precautions.





Impact on agriculture: The heatwave, coupled with drought conditions, threatens crops and could impact agricultural yields, according to U.S. News & World Report.





Casualties:

A dormitory supervisor at Qingdao University died after experiencing “physical distress,” though the university has not officially linked the death to the heatwave.

In 2022, China experienced its worst heatwaves since 1961, with estimates suggesting over 50,000 heat-related deaths, according to VOA - Voice of America English News.





Government response

Warnings and precautions: Authorities have issued warnings, urging residents and workers to take precautions and stay hydrated.





Water spraying: In some areas, such as Shanxi province, water spraying is being implemented to cool down cities.





Infrastructure upgrades: Universities in eastern China are upgrading dormitories with air conditioning and providing access to cooler spaces like libraries for students to sleep.





Long-term strategies: China is also focusing on long-term climate adaptation strategies, including strengthening climate monitoring, improving infrastructure resilience, and promoting sustainable development, according to Wellington Management.





In summary, China is facing a challenging summer with extreme heat impacting public health, infrastructure, and the economy. The government is responding with both immediate measures and longer-term strategies to adapt to the changing climate.