EPOCH TV | Breastfeeding Mothers Pass mRNA From COVID Shots Onto Their Infants

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp:
Breastfeeding Mothers Pass mRNA From COVID Shots Onto Their Infants
A new study from The Lancet shows that nursing mothers do pass mRNA from vaccines to their infants through breastmilk. The finding contradicts what many news outlets and some studies have claimed previously. Yet the finding aligns with safety studies that are rarely talked about. In this episode, we’ll discuss what these studies say, and the implications this has on nursing mothers and their infants.
