THEY ADMIT IT: VACCINE CAUSES MASS DEATH! - Fools Continue To Line Up For Jab! - Bird Flu Hoax

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/





USE Code WAM to save 5%!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321





USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





GET TICKETS TO ANARCHAPULCO HERE:

https://anarchapulco.com/





Save money by using code WAM





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM





Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Josh Sigurdson reports on the continuous push too get people medically sterilized and killed by the Covid vaccines as New Zealand cardiologists concede that indeed, the Covid "vaccines" destroy the heart with cardiotoxins utilizing spike proteins created by mRNA.

As the Bird Flu hoax continues and the mainstream media is claiming that the first child case of Bird Flu has been discovered in California, cardiologists are coming out in big numbers to expose the mass die-off from the "Covid injections."

It's worth pointing out that Covid was never isolated from a single human being ever and was only cultured in vero monkey kidney cells, then compared to a computer simulation. With that said, the first time "Covid" was mentioned by a government was in a 2018 letter to Fauci from DARPA which called "Covid" a "vaccine induced illness."

Now that we're seeing a massive die off which has been a growing problem for years now, 8 million people in England say they're going to line up for the latest deadly booster shot. It's truly incredible how foolish people are and how blind they're WILLING to be.

Studies are also coming out showing that masks caused massive psychological and physical problems in people, even years after they stopped wearing them.

Meanwhile, "scientists" continue to develop "mosquito vaccines" which will force inject you with strange genetically modified biology and potentially mRNA in the coming years.





In this video, we explain what all of these latest stories mean and why they're important as we see a global shift towards technocracy utilizing the scam of "Covid" among other things to bring in the Great Reset.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/





Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





GET FREEZE DRIED BEEF HERE:

https://wambeef.com/





Use Code WAMBEEF to save 25%!

10+ Year Shelf life & All Natural!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media





For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2024







