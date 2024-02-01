Doom Scrolling

Big Tech: Unshackle Yourself

* Have we opened Pandora’s box?

* ‘Cyborgs’ are not new — and are no friend to humanity.

* We’re losing the digital revolution (read: war).

* We’re addicted to scrolling.

* Our phones are making us sick.

* Social media is filled with creeps and perverts.

* Washington DC isn’t cleaning up Big Tech; it’s a revolving door.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (31 January 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6345970199112