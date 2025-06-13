HOMOSEXUALS ON THE MOON & Mars!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones speaks at the 2050 Russian Forum. However, Putin will not allow Gay Parades, Pronouns, and Pedophiles on his side of the MOON, or Mars. I'm not joking. Alex seems to think we will colonize Space. Even if true, we would carry our sins to distant Galaxies. There is only one way to get to the Heavens. You must be a Believer in the Lord Jesus Christ, and die first to be Resurrected.
