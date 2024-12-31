12/30/24 DARK MAGA Techno-Monarchy Exposed! H1 Baloney #DumpXprime

12/30/24 Elon/Vivek exposed their hidden left hand w/H1-B violent rhetoric vs American citizens & MAGA. Dark MAGA, refers to the Dark Enlightenment movement, that wants to usurp The Republic & create a Technocratic Corptocracy in America. It's up to We, The People, to prevent the Godless Tech Bros from dominating the TRUMP Presidency! WE ARE FREE & Prayer is Paramount!





Trump Chief of Staff, Wiles: Cabinet Nominees, Do Not Post on Social Media:

https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donald-trump-susie-wiles-cabinet-picks/2024/12/30/id/1193367/





O-1 Visas: For The .1% Brilliance vs H1-B:

https://www.uscis.gov/working-in-the-united-states/temporary-workers/o-1-visa-individuals-with-extraordinary-ability-or-achievement





The Truth on H1-B:

https://instituteforsoundpublicpolicy.org/





Curtis Yarvin: Dark Enlightenment Movement:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Curtis_Yarvin





https://newrepublic.com/article/183971/jd-vance-weird-terrifying-techno-authoritarian-ideas





https://valleyletter.com/americans-need-to-get-over-their-dictator-phobia/





NEOM: Techno-Monarchy's Golden Age:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0kz5vEqdaSc





Neom: Techno-monarchy slave camp chaos:

https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/saudi-arabia-construction-site-neom-8c1dd4bf





Neom: SA troops forcibly remove & condemn to death ancient semites refusing to be displaced:

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/saudi-arabia-neom-tribespeople-jailed-resisting-displacement





US Treasury "Hacked by Chinese" 12/24:

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/us/chinese-hackers-breach-us-treasury-third-party-alert-triggers-cybersecurity-probe/articleshow/116811001.cms





Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





