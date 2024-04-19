BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Docs Reveal Israel-Iran Conflict Planned 100 Years Ago To Spark World War 3
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
93 views • 04/19/2024

The People's Voice


April 19, 2024


- Save 15% off Liver Medic's Leaky Gut Repair using code 'peoplesvoice' - visit: https://livermedic.com/step/leakygutspecial/


-To sponsor this show, email: [email protected]


- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet


The Israel-Iran conflict is an “inside job” by the globalist elite who are working to ensure the conflict will light the fuse to ignite a “holy war” that will spiral out of control into World War Three and lay the groundwork for the elite to usher in the “one world government” of the New World Order.


According to an insider, recent events in the middle east, including the Israel-Hamas war and now the conflict with Iran have been planned by the global elite and are now playing out to the letter – with the ultimate goal of shaping the world in their own image.


But there is just one problem for the globalist elite and their plans to enslave the human race. Their plans rely on the people of the world remaining ignorant – and we are not going to let that happen.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4qd8yo-docs-reveal-israel-iran-conflict-planned-100-years-ago-to-spark-world-war-3.html

Keywords
iranplannedisraelmiddle eastww3world war 3one world governmenthamasinside jobalbert pikeholy warthe peoples voice100 years ago
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy