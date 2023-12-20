Truth Exists, is Found, and is Proven, in Nature

When was the last time you turned off your phone and spent time in Nature? Believe it or not this was a very common occurrence before the onset of cell phones. It is easy to forget, in the modern era, that we are meant to have a deep connection to our environment. It is easy to forget that this Creation provides everything we have, or will ever have. The modern world is pulling us out of sync with reality, if we let it. And where is reality found? It is found in the natural world where the systems that provide, go on and on, never needing a new battery. Many of the systems we have become dependent on function in ways that are at odds with the truths that are proven in Nature. As an example, each time we turn on our car, corruption spews from the tailpipe. It seems that we have reached a tipping point where our separation from the truths provided by Nature will be dealt with. There has never been a better time to get back in touch with the Natural world that provides all we are, or will ever be. It has been said that all are of the dust, and all will return to the dust, but we seldom consider the deeper meaning of these words. It is time for all of that to change now, and our ability to reconnect and function in the Natural world may be the difference between continuing on, or starting over. The days of using and abusing Nature while remaining detached from our means of existence, seems to be coming to an end. There is no lie in Nature, and it is perpetual. Do you suppose it is also self-cleaning?

