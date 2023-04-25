Real Reason Tucker Out at FOX

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson pushed the envelope of exposing multiple agendas of the emerging Global Government as far as Rupert Murdoch could handle at FOX. Alex Jones reveals Inside Baseball that Murdoch is strongly considering selling out FOX & his Sky News Networks to the Global Elite to further control true information from being reported to the American public.