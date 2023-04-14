X22 REPORT Ep. 3045a - Right On Schedule, Fed Confirms Recession, Crisis Event Expected, Patriots In Control

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3045a - April 13, 2023
Right On Schedule, Fed Confirms Recession, Crisis Event Expected, Patriots In Control
The French are not taking it, they are continually pushing back by protesting. The [CB]/[WEF] want control over travel. Food prices are moving up and the fake news admits inflation is heating up. Fed confirms recession, the crisis is upon us.
