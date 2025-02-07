This Tariff Idea Is Not So Bad

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Trade War”?
* This is The Art Of The Deal at global scale.
* President Trump uses tariffs as calculated, leveraged gambits and negotiating tools — not just economic/foreign policies.
* America’s trading partners are capitulating one by one.
