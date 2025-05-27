BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Clearing Ukraine quickly, Russian flag is displayed in Otradnoye!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
152 views • 3 months ago

After Bogatyr, Russian forces managed to clear Ukrainian positions entrenched in hundreds of settlement buildings, pictures with the Russian flag is displayed in Otrádnoye advancing towards South Donetsk The Russian Defense Ministry officially announced on May 24, 2025, that Russian units of the Vostok Group of Forces carried out the combat mission, supported by artillery, drone aviation, including tanks, breaking through the defenses of the Kiev troops and partially forcing them out of the settlement, as their positions were leveled to the ground. As a result of powerful and bold offensive actions, servicemen of the 36th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 29th Guards Combined Arms Army, made a swift breakthrough that Ukraine was not prepared for. The Ukrainians were caught off guard, so the shelling by Russian weapons swept through their positions such as in the forest belt, as well as especially fortified ones in buildings inside the settlement. Kiev-NATO is at a stalemate, one by one the areas in the sector are collapsing almost every day!

During the fierce attacks of the last few days, artillery crews of the Vostok Group of Forces, using D-30 howitzers and Msta-S self-propelled artillery systems, delivered pinpoint strikes on enemy groupings and defensive positions. One of them, heavy fire caused damage to the Ukrainian temporary deployment area, destroying the building. The rest of the Ukrainian group and their equipment were destroyed, after the Russian drones arrived, hitting them directly or dropping their mortars. Meanwhile, the actions of the tank crews made it possible to thwart the Ukrainian counterattack attempt, and allowed the Russian assault detachments to improve the situation along the front line. About 200 facilities were cleared there, then the assault troops entered the settlement, making sure that the enemy's remnants were completely cleared. The Ukrainian defense zone of more than 10 square kilometers was captured, planting Russian flags on several settlement locations and consolidating their positions, the Ministry agency reported in a statement.

 Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
captureotradnoyevostok group of forces
